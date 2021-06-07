Revere Pub Company Announce New Opening In Cheshire This June

Share Tweet Share Email

Revere Pub Company – the premium arm of Marston’s – is set to expand its portfolio with the launch of Hartford Hall on School Lane in Northwich, Cheshire this month. The pub has undergone a half a million-pound refurbishment and become part of the now 16-strong Revere Pub Company group.

Formerly a nunnery and manor house dating back to 16th century, the pub will retain original quirks including oak beams and open fires, together with a 150-cover modern bar and dining space, 200-cover garden and 20 boutique hotel rooms.

Seasonal menus will focus on fresh, quality pub classics, alongside a selection of contemporary dishes and the brand’s signature chargrilled steaks, plus a menu of sourdough pizzas and roasts every Sunday. Food will be coupled with an expertly crafted cocktail list, together with a selection of local cask ales and extensive wine list, including bottles from small producers.

Opening alongside the pub will be 20 boutique en-suite bedrooms with modern amenities such as Nespresso coffee machines, White Company toiletries and complimentary Wi-Fi. Rates start from £80 a night

Matt Bygate, Head of Operations of Revere Pub Company comments: “After a tough year for our industry, we are delighted to announce the latest opening of Hartford Hall on School Lane. In time for summer staycations, the new pub with rooms is a welcome addition to the Revere Pub Company family and marks the continued growth of the company. We look forward to establishing the pub in the heart of the local community and opening the doors to locals and staycationers alike.”

Hartford Hall on School Lane marks the 16th site for Revere Pub Company, joining the eclectic collection of country pubs across England.