, Roseacre Pub Company Opens 9th Pub Following Major Refurbishment

Midlands based Roseacre Pub Company opened its 9th pub restaurant (fourth Star Pubs & Bars pub) the Beacon Hotel in Burton on Trent this week following a joint £500,000 upgrade with Star Pubs & Bars. 40 new jobs have been created.

The Beacon, which has been closed since Christmas, was due to open in early April when Covid halted the completion of the project.

Michael Thomas, Managing Director of The Rosecare Pub Company which he formed in 2014, is looking to double his nine-pub restaurant estate, focussing on suburban pubs in the Midlands. He says: “I am optimistic about the future as our pubs are all located in suburbs and are doing well. The Covid effect – people spending more time at home rather than travelling to work – benefits our business model. We are still looking to expand our business and are always looking for great sites, like The Beacon.”

The Roseacre Pub Company has put measures in place to ensure customer safety and to meet health & safety guidelines. These include a one-way, multiple hand sanitisers, greater use of table service, point-of-sale to remind customers about social distancing, single use menus, an enhanced cleaning regime and Covid-safe certification by independent hospitality experts, Food Safety Guru.

Michael Thomas adds: “Having already opened eight other pubs following lockdown, we’re well-versed in creating safe places in which to eat and drink whilst retaining a great atmosphere.”

Helen Fingland, Star Pubs & Bars Regional Operations Director said: “The Beacon’s refurbishment has made it ideal for the socially distanced world we’re now living in. It is a fantastic family friendly pub and being based in the suburbs and food focussed – offering top quality and a good value-for-money menu – is likely to be very popular in the coming months. I wish Michael and his team well.”