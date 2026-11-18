Image credit: The Hesketh Arms / Seafood Pub Company

Share Post Share Email

Seafood Pub Company, the pub group co-owned by Joycelyn Neve and Dermot King, has reopened The Hesketh Arms in Rufford, West Lancashire, following a £1m refurbishment.

It is the largest single-site investment in the company’s history. The pub reopened on earlier this month after closing at the end of September for the works.

The first phase has increased capacity to 160 covers and added an open kitchen with a pizza oven, a separate outdoor dining terrace and a family-friendly outdoor area. The pub now serves food all day from 12pm, and the increased capacity and move to all-day trading has created more than 20 new jobs.

A second phase, planned for next year, will add ten bedrooms. This will bring The Hesketh Arms in line with most of the estate, which operates as pubs with rooms.

Neve, Founder and Managing Director, said: “The Hesketh Arms is our biggest single investment to date and our first major project for some time. We have kept what makes it a strong community local, while building a destination dining offer that can trade all day. Phase two will add ten bedrooms next year.

“Alongside that we are actively looking for new sites in 2027 as well as continuing to invest in our existing estate. We are six pubs and growing, and this project shows the level we want to invest at as we grow.”

Dave Welding, general manager of the Hesketh Arms, said: “When we reworked the outside space, we discovered the original cobblestones under the tarmac and have now made them a feature of the garden.

“We’re not entirely sure of the history of the cobbles, but they are clearly a feature of the original Grade-II listed pub, and so we’re thrilled to now have them front and centre for our guests to enjoy when they use our new outdoor spaces.”

The project is the largest single-site investment to date by the company, which operates five other pubs across Lancashire and Yorkshire.