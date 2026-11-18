Image credit: VisitBritain/NYMNPA/Ula Blocksage

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Five cross-regional tourism projects involving 25 Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) across England have secured investment through the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) £3.38 million Connected Destinations Fund, delivered by VisitEngland.

The successful projects will receive almost £800,000 in the first year and span destinations across England. They include a programme encouraging visitors to explore destinations across North West England through themed itineraries; food and drink-focused visitor experiences across England’s Heartland; a Yorkshire-wide product development and travel trade-readiness programme including a new travel trade academy and B2B trade summit; a Northern Saints: Ways of the North initiative centred on six pilgrimage and walking routes; and a 500-mile South West touring route connecting London to Bristol.

The five initiatives, selected following a rigorous application process, will see destinations, Mayoral Strategic Authorities, local authorities and industry partners work together to develop bookable visitor experiences and compelling regional tourism propositions that create more connected visitor journeys, and drive sustainable tourism growth across England.

Tourism Minister Stephanie Peacock said: “Working across regional boundaries is the ideal way to unlock the opportunities for jobs and growth that our tourism industry brings to every postcode. Each of these projects makes a compelling case for visitors to explore more of the country – and to stay for longer.”

VisitEngland Chief Executive Patricia Yates said: “England has an outstanding tourism offer, with world-class destinations, experiences and stories found across our cities, coast and countryside. The Connected Destinations Fund is supporting destinations to work together and create compelling, innovative visitor experiences that make it easier for people to explore more of England.

“These five projects demonstrate the power of partnership, bringing together destinations, mayoral areas, local authorities and industry to develop bookable products and itineraries that showcase the breadth of England’s visitor offer. By encouraging visitors to stay longer and travel further, they will help drive regional growth, support local businesses and spread the economic benefits of tourism more widely.”

Cllr Glen Sanderson, the cabinet member who leads on tourism and rural growth for the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority, said: “The North East has an incredible story to tell, and our rich history, heritage and traditions of pilgrimage are a huge part of what makes this region so special.

“Northern Saints: Ways of the North is a fantastic opportunity to bring that story to life, connecting Durham Cathedral with the historic routes, landscapes, attractions and communities of the North East from Northumberland right through to the Tees Valley. From our coastline and historic cities to our beautiful countryside, there is so much for visitors to discover along the way.

“We want more people to explore the North East, stay longer and experience more of what we have to offer. By working together and creating new experiences that connect our destinations, we can attract more visitors, support local businesses and create jobs and opportunities in communities right across the region.”

The Fund supports LVEPs working collaboratively across regional boundaries to develop visitor experiences that encourage domestic and international visitors to explore more of England’s cities, coast and countryside.

By creating stronger regional tourism propositions and more seamless visitor journeys, the programme aims to encourage visitors to stay longer, spend more and discover more destinations, driving economic growth and supporting local communities across England.

The initiatives will draw on VisitBritain and VisitEngland’s research and insights to develop market-ready products and experiences that can be promoted to domestic and international audiences, helping to build stronger, more sustainable visitor economies for the future.