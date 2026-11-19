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UK consumer price inflation rose to 3.6% in the year to October 2026, up from 3.5% in September, driven largely by higher motor fuel prices. Inflation in restaurants and hotels moved in the opposite direction, easing to 3.4%.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the figures on 18 November. The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose 0.5% month on month, compared with 0.4% in October 2025, which lifted the annual rate to 3.6%. That matches the rate recorded a year earlier, and CPI was last higher in September 2025.

The broader CPIH measure, which includes owner occupiers’ housing costs, rose to 3.7%. The gap between the two measures comes mainly from those housing costs, which rose 4.0% over the year. All figures cover the whole of the UK.

Hospitality prices ease

Annual inflation in restaurants and hotels slowed to 3.4% in October, down from 3.8% in September on the CPIH breakdown. Prices in the category fell 0.4% month on month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation slowed to 0.9% from 1.3% in September, its lowest rate since September 2021.

Alcohol and tobacco moved sharply the other way. Annual inflation in that category jumped to 4.5% from 2.5% the previous month.

Services inflation held at 3.7% on CPI (3.9% on CPIH), while goods inflation rose to 3.5%.

Flat trading in October

Trading data for October points to a softer month for the sector. Like-for-like sales across managed pubs, restaurants and bars were flat at 0.0%, ending five consecutive months of growth. With restaurant and hotel prices running 3.4% higher than a year ago, that suggests real volumes fell.

Pub like-for-like sales grew just 0.4%, the weakest result since April. Restaurants rose 0.8%, while bar groups fell 3.1% and on-the-go outlets dropped 7.9%.

There was also a regional gap. Like-for-like sales inside London rose 0.7%, while sites outside the M25 slipped 0.3%.

Industry reaction

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said the figures were a further warning for businesses already under heavy financial pressure.

“Today’s inflation figures, rising to 3.6% from 3.5% in September, the highest level in a year and well above the Bank of England’s 2% target, are another deeply concerning warning for businesses already under immense financial pressure,” he said.

“With transport inflation reaching 7.5%, alongside sustained pressures on energy, staffing and supply chains, the cumulative cost of doing business is becoming increasingly unsustainable, threatening jobs, workforce stability and business confidence.

“Political sentiment will only go so far. What businesses urgently need are tangible, transactional changes on the ground that reduce costs and restore confidence.

“Taking meaningful action may be the braver political choice, but continued inaction will come at a far greater economic cost.”