Star Launches Covid-Safe Digital Entertainment To Drive Footfall In Time For Halloween

With group gatherings like Halloween parties no longer an option during the pandemic, Star Pubs & Bars has created a digital ‘Play to Win’ platform to enable its pubs to safely maximise calendar opportunities and create a sense of occasion and fun for customers.

Believed to be a first in the leased and tenanted sector, the platform will mark key events throughout the year with different activities for customers aged 18 plus to play on their phones by scanning a QR code displayed in pub.

The innovative platform launches at Halloween with HalloWin, a Pac-Man style game in which players avoid ghosts to win cash prizes of up to £200. All prizes will be funded by Star and paid immediately into winners’ bank accounts via PayPal.

Star plans to run digital ‘Play to Win’ campaigns, games and giveaways for further calendar opportunities such as Christmas as well as for major sporting occasions like the Champions League and Euros. By developing unique digital entertainment exclusive to its estate, Star hopes to give its pubs a genuine point of difference versus the competition.

With licensees occupied with the operational challenges of Covid-19, the platform is free and requires minimal effort to host. Pubs simply display the QR codes in outlet to allow customers to scan and play for the chance to win. They can also promote the activities on social media using assets provided by Star. The QR codes and instructions can be wiped down and sanitised as part of a normal cleaning routine and include messaging to encourage customers to ‘scan and not touch’.

Says Cathy Olver Star Pubs & Bars Retail Marketing Manager: “The platform is a great way for pubs to safely celebrate key occasions and boost trade. At a time of uncertainty and changing rules, this digital activity is a safe method of entertainment that licensees can rely on to go ahead.

“Pubs have been going digital in many areas over recent years, the pandemic has accelerated that process. Our new ‘Play to Win’ platform is part of a wider package of digital support we’re offering to licensees which includes free digital marketing training as well as social media assets to promote their pubs.”