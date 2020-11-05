Star Pubs & Bars Zeros November Rent To Support Leased & Tenanted Pubs Through Second Lockdown

Star Pubs & Bars is to zero rent entirely for all its pubs on core leased & tenanted agreements during the four weeks in November* in which hospitality businesses are required to close in England. Pubs will receive the concession regardless of whether or not they choose to operate a takeaway service. The move takes Star Pubs & Bars investment in rent reductions to over £30 million since March.

Should the national lockdown continue beyond the 2 December 2020, the company will move to a 90% rent reduction for its leased and tenanted pubs until the national restrictions are lifted in England. It will also review its latest Tier support in the coming weeks, based on guidance received from Government about post lockdown regional restrictions and any further grants or support made available.

Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs & Bars Managing Director said: “This second lockdown is devastating for pubs throughout England and the On-Trade as a whole. It is also extremely frustrating given the time and money spent making pubs safe, and the corresponding very low levels of infection currently linked to pubs.

“From the outset of this crisis we have said that we will continue to review our support in line with the changing regulatory landscape, and hope the actions we’re taking today allows for some surety in these very uncertain times. Clearly we all hope that pubs will reopen on

2nd December as the run-up to Christmas is such a critical trading period for the industry.”