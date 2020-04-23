Stonegate Managers On Top-Tier Training Programme Cover 538.3miles To Support Families Affected By COVID-19

Members of the Stonegate Pub Company team currently enrolled on the company’s eighth cohort of its top tier training programme, Aspirations, set off on an incredible virtual journey tomorrow morning (Thursday 23 April) to cover the 538.3mile distance between their pubs. They are joined by the Stonegate Success Coach, Jon Perkins, and Joanne Davies, the programme’s tutor, as they each cover a portion of the distance from Glasgow to Luton, from their own back gardens.

The group will be walking in and around the outdoor spaces available to them to make up the distance, which they hope to complete in just five days. The initiative intends to raise £10,000 for the families of the Stonegate team affected by COVID-19 and has already raised more than £2,500 before even starting.

All members of the ten-strong group must cover more than 50miles over the five days, the equivalent of more than two marathons each and 21 marathons in total. Many of them will be joined by their families as they walk for between three and four hours a day.

Jon Perkins, Stonegate’s Success Coach, said: “Like many other companies, we have tragically lost members of the Stonegate team to COVID-19 and its heart-breaking. As a company, the ‘Stonegate Family’ has always been entrenched in our ethos and how we operate as a business. Now more than ever, is the time to show that bond and really support each other through this time.

“We’re kicking off our virtual journey in Glasgow, at the Merchant, weaving our way down the country, stopping off in Blackpool and Birmingham, amongst others, before reaching London, and then finishing off at Head Office in Luton.

“I’m actually pretty excited about getting started! The sun is shining, it will be great to be outside and the cause is so worthwhile. Whatever we can do to help the wider Stonegate team during this time, is what we will do.”

The Aspirations Eight fundraising effort can be found on the groups GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/aspirations-8-group-supporting-stonegate-families?fbclid=IwAR3RAmcrVev3zVh1UMfgMExsMAqmntcOP8DicYTTIr9VJbbGmYG9r5Bntxc

The Route:

The Merchant, Glasgow to Walkabout, Blackpool – 184 miles

Walkabout, Blackpool to Slug & Lettuce, Huddersfield – 62.1 miles

Slug & Lettuce, Huddersfield to Be At One, Birmingham – 95.4 miles

Be At One, Birmingham to Old Library, Leamington – 23.4 miles

Old Library, Leamington to Sports Bar & Grill, Old Street – 88.8 miles

Sports Bar & Grill, Old Street to Minories, Tower Bridge – 1.5 miles

Minories, Tower Bridge to Sports Bar & Grill, Canary Wharf – 2.8 miles

Sports Bar & Grill, Canary Wharf to Quart Pot, Runwell – 28.6 miles

Quart Pot, Runwell to Porter Tun House, Luton (Head Office) – 51.7miles

Total – 538.3miles