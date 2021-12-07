Taking Care of Safety During Challenging Times

With Christmas looming, hospitality operators will be preoccupied with bookings, staff shortages, supply chain problems and other pressing issues.While these challenges will understandably be the ones they will want to tackle, there’s one operational aspect that must be top-of-mind at all times – health and safety, including food safety.

Every business has a legal obligation to protect their employees and customers from harm, but when health and safety is upheld to the highest standards, it can also help reassure both your staff and customers that you value them.

When staff feel they are valued they are more likely to stay – and recommend others join – which can help solve any recruitment and retention problems, while customers who feel secure and looked after will be more likely to return to your establishment.

Sounds simple, but if you’re busy fighting fires elsewhere, how do you make health and safety a priority? And where do you focus your attention to ensure you are getting everything right?

ASSESS AND MANAGE THE RISKS

The minimum you must do is:

• identify what could cause injury or illness in your business (hazards)

• decide how likely it is that someone could be harmed and how seriously (the risk)

• take action to eliminate the hazard, or if this isn’t possible, control the risk