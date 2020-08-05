, The Big Lock, Middlewich Reopens Following Major Investment And Six-Month Closure

The Big Lock, Middlewich family and dog friendly village pub, has reopened following a major £480,000 revamp.

Closed since February, the pub’s six-week transformation ended up becoming a six-month project when Covid halted refurbishment work by North West based operators, Priory Inns North West and Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars.

The Big Lock is Priory Inns North West’s 10th pub and its third with Star Pubs & Bars.

The interior of the pub has been opened up to create a spacious open plan bar, snug and dining area on the first floor with floor to ceiling glazed sliding doors allowing diners to enjoy the pub’s stunning canal-side location.

For now the pub’s plans for a pub quiz, live music and sports, are on hold. However, they will be serving a great choice of pub classics, a children’s menu and a traditional Sunday roast and offering a wide selection of premium drinks.

Licensee Neil Sparkes said: “The reopening of The Big Lock, has been a long time coming but well worth the wait. Early indications are that it is going to be a popular place. Customers are delighted by the stunning transformation, by the fantastic space that has been created and The Big Lock’s canal side location. It has been a joy to open the doors and provide a relaxing and safe environment for customers to socialise in.”

Andrew Jamieson, Star Pubs & Bars Business Development Manager said: “We were close to reopening when lockdown occurred. The last stage of the building work took longer because of health and safety measures we had to implement for the builders. However, that is all behind us. The pub is now a fantastic dog friendly village pub which locals love.”