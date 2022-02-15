The Legal Implications of Sick Pay for the Unvaccinated

Instead, these employees will only receive statutory sick pay, which is currently £96.35 per week, unless they have mitigating circumstances (e.g. they are medically exempt).

It is important to note that, under these revised sick pay arrangements, if an unvaccinated employee tests positive for the virus and has to self-isolate in consequence, they will still be entitled to company sick pay (if the employer offers this). In those circumstances, the employee will be absent due to being ill, rather than having to isolate due to being a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

LEGAL IMPLICATIONS

Employers contemplating such a change to their sick pay policies will need to first check their employment contracts carefully to assess what contractual entitlement (if any) their employees have to enhanced company sick pay. Such a major change in terms could constitute a breach of contract if imposed unilaterally and, therefore, consultation with affected employees may be required.

Hospitality businesses that introduce sick pay policies specifically for the unvaccinated are potentially exposing themselves to an abundance of legal claims. There is a theoretical route to a claim, in particular for indirect discrimination under the Equality Act 2010.The policy of paying unvaccinated staff reduced sick pay compared to other colleagues will place a particular group at a disadvantage, which is discriminatory.Tribunals will grapple with the question of whether such a policy is a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim.

A real concern with this policy shift is that unvaccinated employees who are supposed to self-isolate will either continue to attend work when carrying the virus but being asymptomatic so as to avoid a loss of pay; or inform their employers that they are actually ill rather than self-isolating.

ALTERNATIVE MEASURES

Other businesses have sought different ways to encourage vaccinations among employees with great success. Arranging for surgeries to attend the workplace and offer vaccine clinics may be a better approach that avoids potential legal claims. Pursuing a form of education before letting employees decide for themselves, and making it as convenient as possible to arrange a vaccine, are potentially more effective.