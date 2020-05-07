The World’s 50 Best Restaurants Launches 50 Best For Recovery Programme

50 Best pivots to focus on a fund-raising drive in partnership with founding donor S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, delivering recovery-focused digital content and a major virtual summit in September

The organisation behind The World’s 50 Best Restaurants is replacing its annual ranking, awards and related events with a three-pronged campaign, entitled 50 Best for Recovery – supporting restaurants worldwide in partnership with S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The aim is to provide tangible financial relief where possible, as well as create and collate helpful resources for restaurant businesses as they emerge from the pandemic and seek actionable advice and support.

Today it announces the 50 Best Recovery Fund, with the generous backing of founding donor S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The fund will be utilised to support a range of non-profit organisations working in different parts of the globe to aid the survival and eventual revival of the restaurant sector. Funds will be raised through donations from 50 Best’s partners as well as a range of accessible initiatives through which diners will be able to give back to their beloved restaurant industry.

50 Best also launches a 50 Best Recovery Hub online at theworlds50best.com/recovery – gathering and generating content that will offer advice, information and inspiration for the sector, as well as for food-lovers looking to play their part in sustaining and rebuilding our industry. At the same time, 50 Best will continue to recognise the passion, skill and determination of restaurants, chefs and their teams as they push towards reopening and revitalisation.

50 Best will host a virtual Recovery Summit over several days in September, with a clear focus on exploring how the restaurant world can thrive once again. Comprising a range of events including masterclasses, talks, case studies, interviews and discussion forums, the Summit will gather the global gastronomic community together online to share learnings,