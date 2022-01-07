Vaulkhard Leisure Takes on Star lease for The Diamond, Ponteland

Share Tweet Share Email

Newcastle based leisure operator, Vaulkhard Leisure, has taken on a lease for The Diamond pub in Ponteland, bringing its estate to 20 pubs, bars and cafes. The group is coinvesting £350,000 with Star Pubs & Bars to modernise the pub, which has 12 ensuite

wi-fi fitted letting rooms and a function room. The operator had been running The Diamond on a temporary agreement since the end of 2018.

The Diamond is Vaulkhard Leisure’s third lease with Star Pubs & Bars. Their others being Swarley’s in the Groat Market in Newcastle and Staith House on the Fish Quay in North Shields.

Director Ollie Vaulkhard says: “Whilst Covid has been a challenge for all it has also presented lots of opportunities, which we’ll continue to take. We have moved away from late night venues to those with broader appeal and will continue to invest and grow in the region. Unlike other parts of the country, we saw strong performance in Newcastle city centre from April 2021 especially mid-week. I think it is because we don’t have the same proportion of commuters. The city didn’t lose its workforce. It was still a nice place to socialise. Even though some people did work from home, they continued to come into the city for leisure. I have enjoyed watching our sites build trade and see customer and staff happy once again.”

Known for its fantastic riverside location, The Diamond refurbishment will create a comfortable usable alfresco socialising space that can be enjoyed for the majority of the year. Funds are being spent on a six-by-six metre covered timber pergola adorned with foliage and vintage lighting. The heated decked area will feature two trees within the canopy, a gas firepit, metal privacy screens and rustic wooden tables and benches covered in sheep fleeces.

Says Jeremy Scott, Investment Manager, Star Pubs & Bars: “We’re delighted that Vaulkhard Leisure has taken on the lease of The Diamond. They have years of experience and a great reputation for running quality pubs, bars and cafes in the North East.

“The upgrade will improve the comfort for customers and bring the pub up to date. By the time The Diamond reopens hopefully the airport will be operating to capacity, making it an ideal location for a stopover as well as great place to socialise for the many local customers who use it on a regular basis.”