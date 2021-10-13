Wellbeing Day Creates Buzz Amongst Staff

Independent restaurant and bar operator, Buzzworks Holdings, introduced a new Wellbeing Day for all employees as part of their ongoing Wellbeing Strategy.

To give back to every single one of their employees following a challenging year, and to thank them for all their hard work, the family-owned business closed every venue in its portfolio to offer them a day focused on wellbeing and boosting mental health.

As part of the Wellbeing Day, over 500 team members had the opportunity to meet up and get to know each other in the great outdoors. They also had the chance to take part in entertaining activities including horse riding, a spa day, mud run, tree top adventure, jungle rumble, paint balling, boat trips and inflatable activities giving a wide variety for all members to enjoy.

Lauren, Buzzworks team member, said: ““The Wellbeing Day was a fantastic experience from start to finish. After the uncertainty facing those working in hospitality over the past year and a half, alongside the various lockdowns we experienced, it was great to be able to take a day to focus on our wellbeing, whilst having fun and getting to know each other better.”

The Wellbeing Day followed the success of Lido Troon pop-up café during lockdown which saw the Buzzworks team raise an astonishing £10k. Half of this was donated to industry charity Hospitality Action, while the other half went towards Buzzworks Staff Wellbeing fund.The company then generously doubled that total, giving their teams a whopping £10k towards the Wellbeing Day.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said: “We are really pleased with how well theintroduction of our new Wellbeing Day went down with the team. Our goal is to create a happy and positive environment for everyone and seeing how much fun was had by all during the Wellbeing Day made all the hard work worth it.

“This is just one part of an ongoing programme of initiatives that support our people in work and at home. We can’t wait to plan our next wellbeing day and continue to give our staff the rewards and support they deserve.”

Following on from Wellbeing Day and in keeping with their wellbeing strategy, Buzzworkshave now announced that they will be closing the whole business on New Year’s Day to allow workers to spend time with their loved ones.

Kenny added: “We’ve made the decision that we will be closing our restaurants on New Year’s Day for the first time. Despite it being one of the busiest dates for us, we appreciate all the hard-work our staff consistently put in, and want to ensure they can spend an extra special day with their families.”