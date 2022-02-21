Wetherspoon Triumphs at the Loo of the Year Awards 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Pub chain Wetherspoon has triumphed at the “Loo of the Year Awards”, which are aimed at highlighting standards of away-from-home washrooms.

Independent inspectors visit pubs’ toilets anonymously and judge them on a range of criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand-washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Wetherspoon won three national awards; Champions League Standards of Excellence Award, Corporate Providers Entries UK Winner and Market Sector Awards Hospitality.

In addition it was named a national winner in the Scotland Accessible Toilet Entries (The Carrick Stone, Cumbernauld) and a national winner in the Ireland Accessible Toilet Entries (The Forty Foot, Dun Laoghaire).

It won a further two awards in the Republic of Ireland; Washroom Cleaner of the Year Awards for its in-house cleaning team (Ireland) and national winner of the individual category entries (The Silver Penny, Dublin).

More than 820 Wetherspoon pubs across the UK and the Republic of Ireland also achieved high individual ratings following visits from inspectors to judge their toilets.

Wetherspoon’s operations director, Martin Geoghegan, said: “ We are thrilled to have won so many awards and recognition for our pubs’ toilets.

“We invest time and money, along with creating great designs, to ensure we provide our customers with excellent toilets.

“The fact that independent judges have rated Wetherspoon pubs so highly, in terms of design, cleanliness and facilities, is very rewarding.

“We will continue to offer the best-possible toilets in our pubs.”