Avoiding Restaurant-at-Home Disputes

For the hospitality industry, the last 12 months have been more challenging than anyone could have predicted at the start of the pandemic.Walk down any high street, and the numerous ‘closed’ signs coupled with thin foot traffic help to illustrate the economic impact these businesses have endured.To make matters worse, as more food and drink establishments embrace online ordering and food delivery services, these businesses that are fortunate enough to remain open now face a new threat – charge- back fraud.

INCREASED CNP RISK FOR RESTAURANTS

The previous year has altered behaviour in dramatic ways; both businesses and consumers have embraced online food ordering as a survival measure.Two-thirds of business leaders implemented or invested in app ordering systems in 2021, as well as on pay-by-app (54%), pay-by-phone (41%), and online booking systems (41%). And consumers have embraced the food delivery market, with over a quarter of Brits ordering deliveries for the first time, or more often than usual, during the first lockdown last year. Recent results from Deliveroo confirm this; orders doubled in the first 3 months of this year, a YoY increase of 130%2.

All of these factors align for an increase in chargeback fraud.

DELIVERY AND TAKEAWAY DISPUTES

Sometimes true fraud occurs, and a stolen credit card is used to make an online purchase. In those cases, the business has no recourse except to return the funds if the customer disputes the transaction.The term “friendly fraud” is applied when the customer claims to not recognize a transaction or to have a problem with the purchase, which they may not be able to prove. For restaurants, a customer may claim that they didn’t place the order, didn’t receive part of or the whole order, or any number of reasons to be dissatisfied even though they’re actually happily fed. Customers who submit such a dispute are abusing the process by filing disputes with their issuer on legitimate transactions in order to get their money back.This practice is effectively delivery and takeaway dine-and- dash.