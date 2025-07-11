Triple Triumph For Pureoaty Glebe Farm Foods’ Pureoaty Shines Bright With Three Wins At The Free From Food Awards 2025

Share Post Share Email

Glebe Farm Foods is celebrating a hat-trick of wins at the 2025 Free From Food Awards, taking home two Golds and a prestigious Special Award for sustainability – a testament to the quality, innovation and integrity behind its PureOaty range.

The family-run brand’s PureOaty Porridge Oats secured a Gold Award in the highly competitive Breakfast & Morning Goods category, with judges praising the product as “jumbo oats with great flavour that don’t go mushy.” Meanwhile, the newly launched Tea-rrific Oat Drink earned a Gold Award in the Milk Alternatives category, impressing judges as “finally, an oat drink made for tea – and it really works!”.

The winning streak didn’t stop there – Glebe Farm Foods also received the Sustainability Award, a Special Award recognising outstanding commitment to environmental responsibility. The judges commended the brand’s fully integrated field-to-pack model, where 100% British gluten free oats are grown, milled and packaged on-site at the family farm in Cambridgeshire, keeping food miles low and transparency high.

The Free From Food Awards are the UK’s leading recognition of excellence in the free from category, spotlighting brands that deliver on taste, innovation, inclusivity and sustainability.

Philip Rayner, Managing Director and Founder of Glebe Farm Foods, said: “Winning two Golds and the Sustainability Award is a fantastic result and a huge credit to the team. These accolades reflect our focus on quality, our passion for creating inclusive food and drink, and our commitment to doing things the right way – for both people and the planet.”

With full control of its production process and a clear sustainability ethos, Glebe Farm Foods continues to lead the way in gluten free and free from food and drink.

For more information about Glebe Farm Foods and its award-winning PureOaty range, visit www.glebefarmfoods.co.uk.