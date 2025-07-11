Happy 25th Birthday to Caskwidge Cellar Equipment

Share Post Share Email

This July, we’re raising a glass to YOU — our valued customers — who have made Caskwidge Cellar Equipment what it is today.

The original upright dispense system for Cask Ales has been at the heart of what we do, and we are honoured to have been part of so many successful bars, pubs, and breweries over the years.

For a quarter of a century, we’ve been proud to serve the British brewing community, delivering top-quality, British-run and manufactured cellar equipment to ensure your cask ales are poured to perfection, every time.

To all the businesses that trusted us with their cellar needs, thank you for your continued support. Here’s to 25 years of craft, innovation, and community — and many more to come! Your trust and loyalty have helped us grow from a simple idea into an industry standard. And one that we are very proud of.

As we raise a glass, we remain committed to quality, reliability, and supporting the tradition of real ale – the way it’s meant to be served.

We are proudly British and proudly yours. Cheers to you from all of us at Caskwidge.