Be Part Of The Campaign To Get Everyone Back To The Pub By Joining CAMRA

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is urging beer-lovers and pub-goers to join the campaign and help the pub and brewing industry recover from lockdown.

CAMRA has been fighting for pubs, real ale and consumer choice for over 50 years, but warns that the COVID-19 crisis has delivered an unprecedented blow for pubs, which many may not recover from. The industry has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and CAMRA is at the forefront of campaigning to ensure everyone can continue to enjoy the UK’s great pubs, social clubs, beer and cider for many years to come.

The organisation is calling for beer lovers to support their locals by joining CAMRA and lending their voices to its campaigning. This comes at a pivotal moment, as CAMRA turns its attention to lobbying the Government for a package of investment and reforms to ensure the long-term survival of Britain’s pubs.

This includes introducing a lower level of tax on beer sold on tap, to encourage people back to pubs, fighting against tax rises for small brewers, and campaigning in support of giving pub tenants greater freedoms over what they stock, giving greater consumer choice in their pubs.

Nik Antona, CAMRA National Chairman said: “The Great British pub is a part of our life and culture, and we campaign for great beer and great pubs in every community. CAMRA is a volunteer-led organisation, with members at our heart, and together we have achieved much in our first 50 years, not least a long-term future for quality real ale and cider, which is now readily available. However, there’s so much more still to achieve, especially after the struggles of the past 16 months.

“During the pandemic, CAMRA led efforts to support the industry, including creating the ‘Pulling Together’ and ‘Pubs Matter’ campaigns to share resources, promote takeaway and delivery initiatives throughout lockdown, and to share why pubs across the UK are a force for good. We also created the Brew2You app: an easy search function to help consumers find local beer, cider and perry available to order by delivery and or collection, all the sales made on Brew2You go back into the participating breweries and pubs. Over £200k has been sold on the app since its launch in May 2020.

“All of these efforts would not have been possible without the support of our 160,000 members, and their participation in our campaigns, e-lobbying of government across the UK, volunteering and more. Campaigning with CAMRA can be as simple as enjoying a pint at your local with friends and loved ones. We are calling for all beer and pub lovers to join us at this vital moment. Your membership will continue to directly fund our work to save pubs and help the recovery of the beer and brewing industry.”

As the lifting of restrictions in England approaches on 19 July, CAMRA is encouraging consumers to return to the pub as part of the nationwide event, the Great British Beer Festival at Your Local – celebrating the great tradition of CAMRA’s flagship event, the Great British Beer Festival (GBBF) in your neighbourhood.

With the support of CAMRA branches across the UK, pubs will be staging their own mini beer festivals, beer tastings, tap takeovers, brewery talks, or special events from 30 July – 8 August 2021, celebrating GBBF at their locals and to support the pub and brewing industry, and the GBBF ethos for great beer and cider, camaraderie and good fun.

To learn more and join CAMRA today, visit: https://camra.org.uk/join or join online at https://join.camra.org.uk/