Hospitality Calendar: Five Unmissable Events to Supercharge Your August

By Carl Johnson, specialist hospitality finance lease provider at Anglo Scottish (www.angloscottishfinance.co.uk)

Could putting your own twist on Afternoon Tea Week make all the difference?

Summer is here and the topsy-turvy weather hasn’t quenched our enthusiasm to get out and socialise, whether it’s over a restaurant dinner, a pint at the pub or a weekend staycation in one of the UK’s many tourist destinations.

With August – perhaps the most exciting month of the year – looming, there are plenty of commercial opportunities for hospitality businesses to make the most of, standing out from the crowd with timely promotions, one-off events and deals.

But which is most important? We took a look the top events your business can’t miss this August – and how your business can capitalise on them – with insight from Carl Johnson, specialist hospitality finance lease provider at Anglo Scottish.

1. Edinburgh Fringe (1st Aug – 25th Aug)

“Sprawling out over most of the month is Edinburgh Fringe, one of the largest celebrations of arts and culture in the UK’s annual calendar. If your business is based in (or around) Edinburgh, you’ll not have to think too hard about how to capitalise – just open your doors wide and the legions of tourists and visitors will find you.

“If you’re somewhere else in the country, you can still capture the spirit of Fringe and bring the experience to your own audience. It’s all about risk-taking, creativity, and thinking outside of the box. Why not try an open mic of your own for comedians or performers? Capture the anarchic, free-wheeling spirit of the festival with quirky, low-budget décor like DIY art walls, upside-down umbrellas, handwritten posters.

“Most of all, fringe is about opening the door to everyone – don’t be afraid of welcoming outside-the-box performers like slam poets, puppeteers or drag artists. You might find yourself with a new set of regular patrons!”

2. Afternoon Tea Week (12th Aug – 18th Aug)

“This has to be the most British week in the calendar, surely? Afternoon Tea Week is a great way to help your business navigate quieter periods of the day, when you’d usually see fewer people coming in for a meal. Bridge the gap between lunch and dinner with an afternoon tea service and watch the

“If you’re already serving afternoon tea, then great – try to encourage people who’re already aware of your offering to try it out with price-based promotions or adding freebies like mini scones to take home, or a sample pack of loose leaf tea.

“And don’t think afternoon tea has to be limited to fancy scones and upmarket teas. If your business has a different food offering, try putting on your own limited-time afternoon tea menu. After all, it’s basically just a picky tea – so don’t be afraid to sub the finger biscuits and cakes for mozzarella sticks and halloumi bites, or something else more in line with your usual fare.”

3. A-Level Results Day (14th Aug)

“I don’t know about you, but my A-Levels feel a long time ago now – though I can still remember the relief of receiving my grades and the amazing evening that followed. If you serve food or alcohol and you’re not making the most of this, you’re missing out!

“The vast majority of students in post-16 education will have turned 18 by the time they receive their A-Level results in mid-August, so it’s a great opportunity for pubs and restaurants to make the most of the occasion (just be sure to check IDs!)

“It’s a good chance for a limited-time offer – encouraging students to show their results for discounts on food and drink is a great way to drive footfall and generate a bit of buzz. Results are being dished out on the Thursday, so why not extend the promotion throughout the long weekend?”

4. Summer Bank Holiday (25th Aug)

“The big one! You don’t need us to tell you that the summer bank holiday is a big commercial opportunity, with Brits across the country hoping to squeeze the last vestiges out of summer with a big end-of-August blowout.

“With thousands of people across the country heading to festivals like Creamfields, Reading and Leeds in the weekend leading into the bank holiday Monday, this is a great opportunity to capitalise on their FOMO and bring in the punters.

“Live music is a great way to get people through the doors – and keep them there once they’re in! You might find, however, that bringing in a DJ and light setup and collaborating with local event organisers to help promote is a cheaper way to capitalise.

“Electronic music is one of the fastest-growing and most marketable genres in the country, so if you’re not making the most of the buzz, you’re missing out!”

5. National Burger Day (28th Aug)

“We all love a burger, don’t we? What better way to capitalise on National Burger Day than pushing the boat out with a new menu item? If you have a kitchen in-house, great – it’s time to start workshopping your wildest burger ideas.

“If you don’t, why not bring in an external vendor for a pop-up on your premises?

Food trucks are a great way to keep the customers coming in after the bank holiday – and hopefully get them buying drinks at the same time.

“Working with hospitality businesses up and down the country, we often find that seasonal payment cycles are one of the biggest struggles our clients face,” says Johnson. “Short-term finance is a really valuable facility for businesses to bridge these gaps – but capitalising on the events calendar is a great way to make the most of busy months and ease the stress of quieter ones.”

If you’re planning on making this your biggest August yet, why not take a bit of inspiration from the ideas above? With a bit of forward planning, it’s easily organised!