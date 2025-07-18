Women’s Euros Bringing “July Jump” for Drinks as England Reach Semi-Final

Share Post Share Email

England have reached the semi-final of the UEFA Women’s European Championships following dramatic penalty shootout, and pubs will stay open late for the match.

England came back from 2-0 down to take the game to 2-2, with goals in quick succession securing extra time. After several misses from both teams, England held their breaths and took the match beyond Sweden with a tense 3-2 win on spot kicks

With football fans flocking to pubs and bars as the lionesses progress, research from CGA by NIQ has revealed the big opportunities for suppliers to cash in.

Data from the Women’s World Cup in 2023 found that nearly two thirds (63%) of consumers watched a match during the tournament—just 7 percentage points below the number for the men’s competition a year earlier.

England’s four knock-out matches saw the average drinks RoS leap 25% ahead of the average same days of the week, rising to 48% and 33% on the days of the semi-final and final. There were particularly sharp spikes for Long Alcoholic Drinks (34%) and soft drinks (25%), and the timing of the games in Australia and New Zealand meant that early dayparts benefited most.

CGA by NIQ’s consumer research reveals that while the majority of consumers watched Women’s World Cup games at home, more than a third (37%) did so in pubs or bars. Visits to the same places by friends and family were the top reason for going out, but the quality of drinks ranges, and a relaxed atmosphere were close behind.

The data also emphasises the high value of fans watching big sporting occasions. Those following the Women’s World Cup in pubs and bars had an average household income that was £5,200 more than those watching the men’s tournament, and they were 13 percentage points more likely to live in city and town centres.

Lucrezia Morris, CGA by NIQ’s insight director, said: “There are some great opportunities for suppliers to boost sales during big women’s sporting events like the Euros—especially if England and Wales progress deep into the tournament. The potential is particularly high for pubs and bars with friendly and familial atmospheres, and for premium brands that can appeal to the relatively affluent consumer base. Most important of all is for operators and suppliers to collaborate on compelling marketing that tempts people off their sofas and into venues. Responding to fan demographics, and understanding how they differ from those watching men’s tournaments, can unlock new sales and secure people’s loyalty long after the Euros have ended.”