Government Package Targets Predatory Behaviour in Night-Time Economy

Share Post Share Email

The hospitality and licensed trade sector is set to benefit from enhanced police protection as the Home Secretary announces a £53 million investment targeting dangerous domestic abuse perpetrators and predatory behaviour in night-time venues.

The comprehensive package includes dedicated funding for Project Vigilant, a pioneering initiative that deploys specially trained plain-clothed officers in pubs, bars, clubs and other nightlife venues to identify and intercept predatory behaviour before it escalates into serious offences.

Night-Time Economy Focus

With police recording a domestic abuse-related crime every 30 seconds, concerns have grown regarding incidents of predatory behaviour in the night-time economy. Project Vigilant, currently being trialled by Thames Valley Police alongside several other forces, represents a targeted response to protect customers in hospitality venues.

The programme sees undercover officers patrolling nightlife hotspots to identify suspicious behaviour, with uniformed officers ready to intervene when necessary. This proactive approach aims to create safer environments for patrons while supporting licensed premises in maintaining secure venues.

Additional funding of £230,000 will enable specialist deployments across three police forces, including trials of innovative detection methods such as sniffer dogs trained to identify drugs commonly used in drink spiking – a growing concern for bar and club operators.

Industry Impact

For hospitality businesses, the enhanced police presence offers several potential benefits:

Improved customer safety and confidence in night-time venues

in night-time venues Reduced liability concerns for licensed premises

for licensed premises Enhanced reputation for establishments operating in areas covered by the programme

for establishments operating in areas covered by the programme Specialist support in identifying and responding to predatory behaviour

Detective Superintendent Jon Capps, who heads Project Vigilant at Thames Valley Police, emphasised the programme’s preventative approach: “Our specially trained officers spot predatory behaviour and intervene before it escalates into an offence. This year we have conducted 50 Vigilant deployments across the Thames Valley, demonstrating our commitment to keeping people safe in the night-time economy.”

Broader Context

The funding forms part of a wider £53 million package that includes expansion of the Drive Project, which has achieved significant results in reducing perpetrator behaviour through intensive case management. The programme has demonstrated reductions of 82% in physical abuse, 88% in sexual abuse, and 75% in stalking behaviours among participants.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the investment represents “the relentless pursuit of perpetrators who pose a risk to women and girls whether they operate at home or on the streets – intervening early to prevent further harm.”

Roll-Out Timeline

The enhanced programmes will see up to 15 new areas going live by March 2026, with full roll-out across England and Wales to follow. For hospitality operators, this means expanded coverage of specialist police operations designed to create safer environments for customers and staff.

Minister for Safeguarding Jess Phillips added: “Through initiatives like Project Vigilant, we’re creating safer public spaces and building trust and confidence in our policing response.”

Industry Considerations

Licensed trade operators may wish to consider:

Engagement with local police to understand Project Vigilant deployment in their area

to understand Project Vigilant deployment in their area Staff training to recognise and respond to predatory behaviour

to recognise and respond to predatory behaviour Customer communication about enhanced safety measures

about enhanced safety measures Collaboration opportunities with local authorities and police forces

This significant investment the government says signals a new era of proactive policing in the night-time economy, with potential benefits for both customer safety and business confidence across the hospitality sector.