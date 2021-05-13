Pizzaexpress To Reopen All Pizzerias In England, Wales & Scotland – For The First Time In Over A Year!

Share Tweet Share Email

PizzaExpress is excited to throw open the doors of 347 of its pizzerias on 17th May, ready to give even more pizza lovers their fix of American Hots, Sloppy Giuseppes, Fiorentinas and more!

Having opened 143 pizzerias for ‘Al Fresco’ April last month, the full reopening next week will mark the first time that each and every one of its pizzerias in England, Wales and Scotland will be open since the very first lockdown in March last year. With over 5000 team members ready to go, everybody can look forward to enjoying their freshly cooked favourites once again.

Meeting friends for an impromptu meal or drink was one of the things Brits took for granted the most pre-lockdown[1], so in addition to the buzz of laughter, fun and happiness of its busy pizzerias, PizzaExpress is inviting customers to raise their glasses to the social season with a free bottle of Peroni or non-alcoholic alternative[2] at any of its pizzerias around the country via a voucher that can be downloaded from its website – and now customers won’t have to endure the elements to enjoy it!

Zoe Bowley, Managing Director at PizzaExpress said:

“We’re overjoyed that after more than a year since the first lockdown, we will finally be able to have all of our pizzerias in England, Wales and Scotland open to serve customers their favourite pizzas.

“Whilst we have worked hard throughout the pandemic to introduce new ways for everyone to get their hands on our delicious pizza, there is nothing quite like the buzz and bustle of a busy pizzeria, and we are so excited to welcome everyone back for the full PizzaExpress experience.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to make sure we’re ready: the ovens are fired up, the drinks are chilling and we can’t wait to see everyone. We recommend customers book ahead online, but walk-ins are welcome too – either way we will work our magic to try to ensure everyone gets the pizza they have been dreaming of these past few months.”

Robust measures remain in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of teams and customers in all reopened pizzerias. These include a physically distanced layout, hand sanitiser stations, heightened hygiene procedures and cleaning measures along with regular health checks of team members. To encourage social distancing and assist customers, PizzaExpress has also introduced a new digital menu and cashless payment.

PizzaExpress in Northern Ireland will reopen on 24 May, and further reopenings will be announced in due course for Ireland in line with Government guidance.