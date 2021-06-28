Spring into Action with Guy Simmonds!… and Prepare for a Good 2021 British Summer!

After an extremely long winter, where we have endured another lethal wave of Covid19 and high prevalence, resulting in a full lock- down for the country, the hospitality industry and our beleaguered publicans – how does this Spring re-open- ing and forthcoming Summer trade bode for the licensed trade?

Our last property update documented how the licensed property market was extremely challenging and naturally affected by the pandemic.

However, whilst the market, values, profitability and volume of licensed business sales was obviously reduced, at Guy Simmonds we are pleased to have a healthy pipeline of both freehold and leasehold businesses under offer, following a relatively good number of completions taking place over the winter 2020/2021 period.

Sale prices for leases and freeholds at Guy Simmonds are covering a broad spectrum, ranging from around £10,000 to circa £1.5 million.

We have many further completions throughout the country scheduled for this Spring and Summer 2021. Indeed we are experiencing a shortage of freehold and leasehold businesses to replace recent sales.

We have prospective cash purchasers actively and urgently seeking freehold and leasehold pubs and licensed property/businesses nationally to buy now, and they are extremely optimistic of being able to achieve a good trading level this 2021 summer and thereafter.

We also offer our specialist expertise whereby we advise retiring freehold owners upon the option of retaining their freehold premises and creating a new free-of-tie lease lease, for their annual income. We advise upon achievable, sustainable rent and terms, (crucial during covid19 prevalence) and find a suitable lessee and have provided this expertise and resulting success for over 30 years.

We have purchasers looking to buy due to deciding upon a change of lifestyle, or as a result of being made redundant from other sectors or corporate positions. We also have professional purchasers looking to buy freeholds at sensible figures for investment or/and instructing us to find them a suitable lessee for long term rental income.