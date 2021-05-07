Spurs Star Gareth Bale Signs New Lease On Cardiff Bar

Share Tweet Share Email

Premiership Football star Gareth Bale has signed a new 15-year lease for Elevens Bar & Grill in Cardiff city centre, ahead of the next stage of Englands roadmap out of lockdown on May 17.

Elevens first opened in May 2017 following an extensive redevelopment of the S.A Brain-owned venue on Castle Street; it was a new partnership between the brewery and the newly formed Elevens Group Ltd.

In December 2020, S.A. Brain announced that contracts had been exchanged with Marston’s plc. to operate its portfolio of pubs in Wales, on a combination of leased and management contract arrangements.

As a result of these operational changes, Elevens has now become a fully independent venture, co-owned by Wales and Tottenham star Gareth Bale (currently on load from Real Madrid)and his business partner Jamie Humphrys (Elevens Group Ltd), with S.A Brain as landlords.

Gareth Bale said: “In a few short years we managed to create something special and unique with Brains; a premium sports bar and grill in the heart of Cardiff. We really enjoyed working with them, but it’s time to look ahead, and it’s exciting to be taking Elevens forward as an independent venue.”

S.A. Brain C.E.O Jon Bridge said, “We are excited to continue the relationship with Gareth, Jamie and the team and are looking forward to still enjoying a great pint of Brains beer and supporting this next exciting chapter for Elevens.“

Elevens Group Ltd managing director Jamie Humphrys said, “Whilst our core offering at Elevens will be the same, the small tweaks to come over the following weeks and months will build on that. We’ll be updating the menu and adding more local suppliers, putting in a secure mobile ordering system to make things easier post-COVID, and our website will be getting a refresh.”

Elevens Bar & Grill will reopen on the 20th of May.