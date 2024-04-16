Squatters Take Over Gordon Ramsay’s London Restaurant in London

Share Tweet Share Email

© Copyright Sheila Madhvani and licensed for reuse under this Creative Commons Licence.

Squatters have taken over one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants in London, saying they aim to create a “community space” for everyone in one of the city’s wealthiest areas.

At least six people have taken up residence in York & Albany, an eatery and hotel in Camden Town, according to reports.

In a statement posted on social media, the group said it was aiming to set up an art cafe.

Gordon Ramsay has leased the York and Albany site from its freeholder, film director Gary Love, since 2007. The pub closed its doors in March 2024, and has been listed on the market with a guide price of £13 million.

A statement, posted on an account the group has set up on Instagram called the Camden art cafe, said they aimed to open its doors regularly to “anyone and everyone, particularly the people of Camden who have been victims of gentrification”.

It said the cafe, which it described as an “iconic building” which has stood in Camden since it opened in the 1820s, would provide “free food, drinks and a space to display art”.

The statement continued: “Camden is a borough with one of the biggest wealth disparities in London, so it seems only fitting that £13m properties that most locals would never be able to afford to visit should be opened up to all.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “This is a civil matter and so police did not attend the property.”