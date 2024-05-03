The Ivy to Open Restaurant in Liverpool City Centre

Share Tweet Share Email

Image ©Copyright Stephen Craven and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence.

Iconic London eaterie, The Ivy, is set to open in Liverpool, with a bid to open a branch in Castle Street’s former Bank of England building.

London-based Troia (UK) Restaurants has submitted a planning application to Liverpool City Council to bring the brand to Liverpool.

The new site would complement two other Ivy sites already established in Manchester.

Documents submitted to Liverpool Council have confirmed the brand intends to install signage and menu boards synonymous with the high end dining establishment.

Plans to convert the former bank into a new dining venue were signed off by Liverpool Council’s planning committee in August 2023 with conjecture over who would take over the location. The proposals are bringing the site back to life having been left vacant for almost 20 years.

The building sits within the Castle Street Conservation Area, and was built in a Neoclassical style between 1845 and 1848 and was constructed as one of three branch banks for the Bank of England in the mid-19th century.

The building is regarded as one of architect Charles Robert Cockerell’s most impressive and was described by Nikolaus Pevsner as a “masterpiece of Victorian architecture” and by the National Heritage List for England as “one of Cockerell’s richest and most inventive buildings.”

The basement level is to provide further kitchens and storage, while the first floor is to be used for storage, customer toilets and staff break and changing spaces. Second and third floors are to remain unused, and the rear enclosed bullion yard is also to be converted to a restaurant/bar.

According to a planning assessment carried out by Liverpool Council officers, the “commanding” site was designed by Charles Robert Cockerell. It added: “Its scale and powerful design language evidences the importance of Liverpool as a highly influential centre of commerce and trade which led to the founding of this first regional outpost of the Bank of England outside of London.

“Internally the building has an austere character, a contrast with many other banks of Liverpool where wealth is flaunted with fine marbles, gilding and lavish decoration.” As The Old Bank of England building is a Grade 1 listed building, only certain alterations are permitted.

New documents indicate a new fabric awning embossed with The Ivy name would be installed, alongside a brass back lit sign and four planters. A free standing menu sign would also be situated outside the building.