Yr Eagles Provides a Safe Space to Help Local Peoples’ Health and Wellbeing

Yr Eagles in Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd, is supporting the activities of community groups as part of its approach to tackle social isolation and support the wellbeing of local people.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub was provided to purchase a new PA system which will support both the pub’s busy calendar of social events and local groups.

Pub is The Hub, is a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services. It is supporting projects in rural areas across Wales after receiving a grant of £25,000 from The Royal Countryside Fund.

Llanuwchllyn is an isolated, rural community with a strong agricultural background and few public services. The pub has always been the centre of the community and when the owners, who had run the pub for over 20 years decided to retire, the community joined together to purchase the premises in 2023. The pub has already diversified its services with a village store on site for locals to pick up essentials and their newspapers.

The pub is focused on being a hub for local community groups that cater for all ages and backgrounds and provide them with a venue for social events. It is already the base for two choirs, two local football teams and various agricultural support groups.

The plan is to extend its support to local groups and community events to help tackle the major issues in the area of loneliness and social isolation.

A new quiz night has already been launched with plans for bingo nights, information evenings on welfare and social issues, fashion shows and talks for community groups.

Huw Antur, secretary to the community benefit society, which owns the pub said: “Yr Eagles is much more than a pub. It is the only pub in the community and the hub of the local area. Llanuwchllyn is an area renowned for its community spirit but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was terrible. The aim is to bring back community events and activities to Yr Eagles and the wider community and support the wellbeing of local residents.”

Publican Zoe Smith who runs the premises with her husband Jonathan said: “It is so important that we are somewhere that people can come to have that conversation and social interaction that is so important for health and wellbeing.”

Pub is The Hub regional advisor Malcolm Harrison added: “This pub is already having a real social impact people in the local area. These community events will be crucial in overcoming social isolation, especially in such a rural area, and will be a central hub for the region.”