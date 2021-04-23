‘Tables For Heros’ At Le Gavroche

Share Tweet Share Email

Michel Roux Jr is inviting friends, family and colleagues of all deserving pandemic heroes to nominate them for a chance to enjoy lunch or dinner for two people on the house at his Mayfair restaurant Le Gavroche.

“From firemen to food store employees, from teachers, volunteers, charity workers, carers to soldiers, so many people in the community have done such a magnificent job during the Covid-19 outbreak. We want to say thank you, not just to the front-line workers, but to everyone who has done their bit to make a difference to someone else over the past year,” says Michel. He and his team want to mark the re-opening of the hospitality industry with this demonstration of their appreciation of the selflessness of these special individuals.

There are 25 Tables for Heroes available at Le Gavroche from June until the end of the year. The successful nominees will be treated to a four course Saturday lunch or dinner with drinks for them and a guest.

To be up for a table for a hero, nominations are to be made through the Le Gavroche’s website. Initially, a quick post with the nominee’s role, a shot of them in that role, and an example of what they’ve done to be so outstanding during the epidemic will get them through to the shortlisting process.

The team at Le Gavroche will, over the next few weeks, find out more about their outstanding contributions and choose the 25 people who they feel have made the greatest difference.

Michel Roux Jr says: “There’s no doubt that there are thousands of heroes out there who deserve our thanks for their magnificent community spirit over the past year. I wish we could reward each of them, but we will do our best to make sure that each of the 25 people and their guests who can join us at Le Gavroche enjoy a convivial meal, surrounded by our appreciation for their selflessness.”

All nominations please to Le Gavroche’s website: https://www.le-gavroche.co.uk/tables-for-heroes

Instagram: @le_gavroche_restaurant