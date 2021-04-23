Over 107 Million Pints Of Water Saved By Drinking At Green Pint Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

As pubs re-open after lockdown, consumers can now seek out public houses serving sustainable Green Pints in their area

We’re finally back to drinking pints in pubs again after such a long time, and it’s fair to say the nation has missed draught beer and cider with 14 million pub bookings already made1 and a whopping 15 million pints set to have been drunk during opening week alone2. However, what Brits might not know is they could choose to drink a more sustainable pint or may even be drinking one without even knowing it.

Green Pint from HEINEKEN UK is already transforming sustainability and waste reduction in the pub trade, thanks to pioneering draught cooling technology3 found in over 6,500 pubs and bars all over the UK, with many more set to follow.

A Green Pint Pub powered by HEINEKEN’s SmartDispenseTM technology saves 83% of water compared to a pub using a standard dispense system, whilst ensuring their customer gets a perfect quality pint served at sub-5°C every time.

Over the past seven years the impact of Green Pint pubs using revolutionary technology, has resulted in 107m pints of water and 394 tonnes of CO2 saved, thanks to this energy-efficient smart technology which works from the cellar to serve. That’s the equivalent to almost 340,000 full bathtubs of water3 saved, just by enjoying a sustainable pint from a Green Pint Pub.

With 79% of consumers4 changing their purchase preference based on sustainability, pubs across the UK are now able to shout about their sustainable ‘green pub’ credentials. To find out where your nearest Green Pint pub is, punters can head to the ‘Green Pint’ map on Useyourlocal.com from 17th May 2021.

Patrick Frawley, Landlord of The Gun Pub, London said: “On the surface, The Gun may look like your normal pub. However, what our customers cannot see is that we have embraced one of the most advanced technologies available to ensure the most sustainable pints are being poured every time. Our customers may not be able to see the difference in their green pint, but they can taste it with the consistency of serve every time.”

Richard Stephens, Head of SmartDispense and Draught Quality, HEINEKEN UK said: “When we make sustainable purchase decisions, we think that may apply to cars, clothes or groceries, but not our choice of pub. Many British pubs may not have changed in appearance for centuries, but thanks to Green Pint powered by SmartDispenseTM technology they are at the vanguard of the latest innovation in sustainability and waste reduction.”