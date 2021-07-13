Why Will the Demand for Mobile Order & Pay Continue Post Lockdown?

The shift to digital has been huge in the last 18 months, as operators have adopted technology to help navigate ever-changing restrictions. As 19th July approaches, bringing an end to social distancing measures and compulsory table service, some have questioned what this means for the future of technologies like mobile Order & Pay.

While some solutions have been set up purely to allow contactless ordering out of necessity, the best technology offers much more, and now operators and customers are seeing those benefits; this will now continue and evolve. Mobile Order & Pay will sit at the heart of the next generation of sales platforms – enabling operators to service customers whenever and wherever they choose, use data to better target and connect with them, optimise their menus, and ultimately increase sales and reduce costs. For these reasons the benefits of newly implemented technology will go far beyond reacting to Covid restrictions.

TECHNOLOGY LEADS TO LONG-TERM COST SAVINGS

The hospitality industry is clearly under unprecedented pressure, and every opportunity must be taken to reduce costs to help operators return to profit by removing unnecessary costs whilst delivering the best possible customer experience.

With ongoing staff shortages at pubs and bars around the country, alongside the return to maximising capacity with reopening, helping to ease the pressure on teams is paramount. By entrusting the facilitation of payments and the manually taking of orders to software, the time shaved off each of these steps can see the average member of front of house staff increase productivity to the equivalent of adding three hours of time to spend on other activities to their shift.

With the latest technology, hardware costs are also minimised; automating processes and moving to a single platform to manage orders and payments makes it possible to reduce the reliance on hardware such as PDQs and kiosks.