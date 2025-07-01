Greene King Reinvigorates London’s Oldest LGBTQIA+ Venue With Six-Figure Transformation

Share Post Share Email

The City of Quebec – London’s oldest LGBTQIA+ pub, owned by pub company and brewer Greene King has reopened its doors to the public following a six-figure investment.

Situated on Old Quebec Street in the heart of Marylebone, the City of Quebec is an iconic social hub in central London, having been a cornerstone of the LGBTQIA+ community since its establishment in 1946. The pub was originally frequented by RAF pilots following the venue’s opening after World War II.

The investment has completely transformed the City of Quebec’s interior to enhance the pub’s reputation as a leading late-night entertainment venue. On the ground floor, the stage has been upgraded with the installation of a projector screen, effects lighting and a new DJ booth to elevate customer experiences with the return of the pub’s weekly live music and cabaret events.

The venue’s club area in the basement has been fully redecorated with the introduction of artwork that evokes the pub’s rich history, whilst an improved furniture layout and sleek lighting ensure an inviting atmosphere for guests. The toilet facilities have also been improved to provide a more modern look and feel.

The City of Quebec’s investment is a marker of Greene King’s longstanding commitment to champion diversity and inclusivity across the board, by providing safe spaces for everyone to enjoy throughout the year. The pub’s reopening is also the latest of Greene King’s historic London sites to receive significant investment, following the relaunch of the Sherlock Holmes, the Crown and the Garrick Arms earlier this year.

Darren Dunn, general manager at the City of Quebec, said:

“Pubs are the hubs of local communities, and they play a central role in providing safe and welcoming spaces for people of all backgrounds. The City of Quebec has long been established as a vibrant hotspot for the LGBTQIA+ community in the heart of London, and we’re thrilled to showcase a new and improved look from 26 June.

“As one of Greene King’s Heritage pubs, the City of Quebec’s investment looks to honour the pub’s rich history, whilst bringing a modern twist to the pub’s original Art Deco design. We are celebrating the pub’s relaunch in style with a wide range of exciting promotions and events throughout the summer, kicking off with cabaret hosted by Dolly Diamond and karaoke with Tania LeCoq on our opening day. We look forward to welcoming guests back very soon to enjoy all we have to offer.”