The Burnt Chef Project Launches Global Mental Health and Coaching Service for the Hospitality Industry

The Burnt Chef Project – a global non-profit social enterprise committed to eradicating mental health stigma in the hospitality industry, has announced the relaunch of its upgraded Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), available worldwide from May 2025.

This new service has been developed in direct response to the increasing demand for accessible, high-quality mental health support within hospitality. It is designed specifically for those who work in this fast-paced, high-pressure industry — many of whom face barriers when it comes to accessing help.

What’s included:

Toll-free access in major countries where hospitality professionals need it most

Multilingual delivery, providing support in over 30 languages to reflect the diversity of the sector

Available 24/7/365, including weekends and public holidays

Multiple access routes – available via toll-free number, WhatsApp, web browser, or app, ensuring support is available no matter your preferred method of communication

Free to use for individuals without access to employer-provided support – fully funded by The Burnt Chef Project

Confidential and independent from any employer, ensuring safety and trust

Up to six counselling sessions per issue, per year

A broad range of support topics, including managing stress and anxiety, improving relationships, navigating grief and loss, career pressures, self-confidence, and parenting challenges

Mindfulness and life coaching, supporting personal growth alongside therapeutic care

Country-specific legal, debt, and managerial advice, offering tailored support depending on location and needs

Available to immediate family members, recognising that mental health doesn’t end at the shift — and supporting families also supports the individual

Kris Hall, Founder of The Burnt Chef Project, said:

“This is the only service of its kind built exclusively for the hospitality industry, and it exists to make sure that no one feels alone in their struggle.

Whether you’re a KP or a GM, working front or back of house — we’ve built a multilingual, toll-free global service that meets you where you are. It’s confidential, accessible, and ready when you need it.”

“This service is available to individuals who do not already have access to a workplace

mental health support scheme, thanks to the ongoing fundraising efforts and generosity of The Burnt Chef Project’s global community.”

To learn more, access the service, or support its continuation through fundraising, visit: www.theburntchefproject.com