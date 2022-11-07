1 in 3 Nightclubs Face Closure by the End of 2022 Says NTIA

Share Tweet Share Email

Recent figures clarified for NTIA by CGA Vanilla have shown that the recent cost inflation crisis has seen nightclub closures accelerate from 1 in 5 nightclubs during the pandemic, to 1 in 3 closing by the end of 2022 with further support.

CGA Vanilla Reported – Nightclubs Numbers in the UK:

December 2019 – 1446

December 2021 – 1191

September 2022 – 1068

With over 255 Nightclubs lost between Dec 2019 and Dec 2021, closing at a rate of 10.63 per month, equating to a nightclub being lost every three days during the pandemic (1 in 5 Nightclubs lost since 2019).

Current figures show that between Dec 2021 and Sept 2022 we have seen a further loss of 123 Nightclubs within the last 9 months, closing at a rate of 14 per month, equating to a nightclub being lost every 2 days during the cost inflation crisis

If nightclubs were to close in line with the current trajectory for the remainder of 2022, we would see 1 in 3 nightclubs lost since 2019 by the end of 2022, up from 1 in 5 at the end of 2021.

The UK is a world leader in electronic music and UK clubs have been a breeding ground for contemporary music talent events and dj’s for decades. Nightclubs have made a huge contribution to the culture sector and are renowned globally.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says: “The Government is ripping the heart out of nightlife, with cost inflation accelerating closures of nightclubs from 1 in 5 at the end of 2019, to 1 in 3 in just 9 months in 2022.”

“This inflationary circle is taking its toll on our sector, with businesses trading 15% down across the board, costs up over 30% taking the shine off the golden quarter.”

“Independent nightclubs across the UK are fighting to survive, managing cashflow on a day by day basis, waiting on a budget which has failed them twice before.”

“With the prominence of dance music in the UK as recently highlighted by the BPI, it is a huge tragedy for UK Culture seeing nightclubs in decline. These spaces nurture up and coming talent and are also cultural and social hubs of communities which are now at risk of being lost forever.“

“The Chancellor must consider support based on the important role that this sector plays in the economic recovery of this country.”

“Independent businesses across the night time economy need you to re instate the alcohol duty freeze, extend business rates relief and reduce VAT across the board for everyone.”