£2 Million Refurbishment Planned for Masons Arms in Devon

St Austell Brewery’s historic inn, the Masons Arms in Branscombe, Devon, is undergoing a sensitive, yet transformational, refurbishment. The £2 million investment will enhance the pub’s timeless and charming features, making it the perfect country escape for locals and tourists alike. The Masons Arms is due to reopen before Easter.

The investment will also create 15 new jobs. St Austell is looking to hire front of house and back of house team members, chefs, and housekeepers – an opportunity to work alongside a close-knit team at an iconic site, while gaining experience in the hospitality industry.

The Masons Arms is rich in heritage, dating from the 14th century. Comprising of 28 rooms and a converted cottage, the authentic exterior and interior design oozes character with timber frames, low beamed ceilings, pine cladding, whitewashed walls – all of which will be lovingly restored – and a huge roaring log fire. The rooms – which are dog-friendly – also provide stunning views overlooking the surrounding countryside, combining charm and comfort.

As part of the refurbishment plans, each of the rooms, including the converted thatched cottage, will be redesigned with refreshed and homely interiors, with calming and earthy tones throughout. Touches of luxury will be added to enhance the guest experience. Shared spaces such as the dining rooms will also be redesigned with dark and warm tones and decorated with plenty of cosy furnishings, including a private dining space and comfy seating throughout the bar and dining area.

Tamsyn Allington, People & Communications Director, St Austell Brewery said: “We are delighted to be investing in the future of the Masons Arms, an iconic country inn which has always been popular with our locals and – thanks to its beautiful location – attracts visitors from far and wide.

“Our people are right at the heart of everything we do, and we’re always on the lookout for passionate and talented team members to help us deliver unforgettable experiences in our pubs. At St Austell, we’re committed to nurturing and releasing the potential of our people and are proud to be in a position to offer great career opportunities in Branscombe and across the South West – one of the most beautiful regions of the UK.”