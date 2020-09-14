, 5 Safeguards to Protect Hospitality Tenants Struggling to Meet their Financial Obligations

Whilst the COVID-19 Government lockdown is easing and non-essential shops have been allowed to open, last week saw many hospitality and on-trade tenants struggling to meet their June Quarter Day payments.Whilst it is hoped that the gradually easing will assist businesses from a cash flow perspective, there is no denying that millions of commercial tenants are being impacted by cashflow pressures.

This article explores the assistance available to commercial tenants during these difficult times.

Court Proceedings – Whilst landlords are still entitled to pursue debts through the courts by obtaining a county court judgment and enforcing the judgment against the ten- ant’s assets, it is important to note that the Government have banned the service of statutory demands and winding up petitions for companies until at least 30 September 2020.

Commercial Rent Arrears Recovery (CRAR) – The amount of rent that must be unpaid to entitle the landlord to serve a CRAR notice or seize goods under the CRAR has increased from 90 days to 189 days.This would mean that until at least 30 September 2020, a landlord would be unable to take action, even where a tenant has been unable to pay any- thing for two quarters.