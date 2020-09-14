, COVID-19 Impact: Can Hospitality Sector Rise From Ashes?

With relaxation in the lockdown in the UK, the country is slowly starting to recover, with citizens being allowed to hang around at their preferred hotels, dine at their favourite restaurants and can have drinks at the pub in their neighbourhood area while maintaining a social distance.

The UK government’s most popular “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme, which was meant for the August month, has been received well. Restaurants, lounges and bars, who took part in the scheme were offering 50 per cent discount on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on bills, up to a maximum of £10 throughout August.

Though it can be said that some level of normalcy is returning in the UK in terms of business activities and people’s movement but the food and drink industry has faced severe blows due to the lockdown. The restaurants and pubs witnessed an 87 per cent fall in its sales viz £30 billion between April and June.

Going forward, the challenge for the hospitality sector is myriad though some of the restaurants and pubs have resumed their operations and some are still in the dilemma of uncertain future and sales enhancement.

TACKLING THE CONFLICT WITH INSURANCE COMPANIES

Amid the resumption of restaurants and pubs in the UK, many hotel chains have been told by their insurance firms that any disruption or loss in the business activity during the lockdown is not covered under their insurance scheme. For instance, the insurance firms such as Aviva Insurance Ltd and QBE (UK) Ltd have refused to settle the claims as these companies asserted that they don’t have any policy which covers the cri- sis like the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now, if we consider the battle between some of the restaurants and pubs in the UK hospitality sector and insurance companies, it poses an extreme challenge for the hospitality industry to recover the losses. Even if the government will lift the lockdown fully then there won’t be many people who would like to visit hotels or pubs regularly because coronavirus is not mutated yet.

Coming back on the Aviva Insurance and QBE (UK) row, the policyholders formed Hospitality Insurance Group Action (HIGA) which looks after the businesses of those firms who have taken insurance from these two firms.The organisation has been established to fight for the hospitality sector.

Considering this, the hospitality industry surely is not going to have a smooth ride in the days ahead. Even though the government may announce a stimulus package for this sector, it still has miles to go to and beef up its revenue parameters.

CLOSE-KNIT COOPERATION IS NEED OF THE HOUR