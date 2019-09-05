A Lancashire Pub Been Named The Best In Britain By The Good Pub Guide

The Inn at Whitewell in Clitheroe received the top accolade from the, annual Good Pub Guide 2020 Guide. The Clitheroe pub, which offers luxury rooms, dining, ales and wines, is described as a “grand old house with a smart pubby atmosphere” and “truly first class” in the guide.

“Every aspect of this lovely pub is truly first class.”

The Inn was also named best country dining pub in 2017.

Assheton Arms also in Clitheroe has been awarded the Dining Pub of the Year by the guide.

Editor Fiona Stapley said: “Since we started The Good Pub Guide nearly 40 years ago what has not changed is our enjoyment of a well-run pub.

“They are the hub of a local community where customers of all walks of life and of all ages mix easily and they are run by extraordinary, hard-working licensees who have adapted their establishments to fit in with the needs and whims of our modern lives.

“They are uniquely British and should be celebrated. We are very lucky to have them.”