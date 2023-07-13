AA Reveals Britain’s Best B&Bs at 2023 B&B Awards

Eight B&Bs have been celebrated for their outstanding hospitality, service, and commitment to quality during a virtual awards ceremony.
Now in its 27th year, this year’s AA B&B Awards saw a team of AA inspectors recognise the best-of-the-best of the UK’s bed and breakfast scene. Individuality, standard of housekeeping and the all-important breakfast, were just some areas the experts used to decide the winners.
Categories include “Friendliest B&B of the Year”, “Inn of the Year”, and “Guest Accommodation of the Year”. This year’s winners represent every corner of the UK, from The Fylde International, Blackpool, to The Crusoe, Fife, and Parc-Le-Breos House, near Swansea.
Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Hotel & Hospitality Services, which operates the AA quality assessment schemes, said: “This year we’ve seen an extraordinary level of individuality, which is demonstrated by our winners’ inherent essence of charm and character.
“I’m proud to announce this year’s winners, who continue to set the highest standards and welcome guests with open arms. With so many brilliant B&Bs to choose from, holidaymakers can explore Britain safe in the knowledge there will be a comfortable haven to rest their heads and satisfy their tastebuds wherever they decide to go.”.
The winners of the 2023 AA B&B Awards are:
AA FRIENDLIEST B&B OF THE YEAR
AA INN OF THE YEAR
AA GUEST ACCOMMODATION OF THE YEAR
- ENGLAND
Market Cross Guest House, Belford, Northumberland, England
- SCOTLAND
The Crusoe, Leven, Fife, Scotland
- WALES
Parc-Le-Breos House, Parkmill, Swansea, Wales
AA BREAKFAST OF THE YEAR
- ENGLAND
The Holcombe, Holcombe, Somerset, England
- SCOTLAND
Craigadam, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland
- WALES
The Old Vicarage, Corris, Gwynedd, Wales
