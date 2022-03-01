Accor Signs Three New Properties in the UK

Share Tweet Share Email

Hospitality group Accor has announced the signings of The Municipal Hotel Liverpool – MGallery, Mercure Paignton and ibis Styles Paignton with a combined 470 rooms, in partnership with major global Accor development partner, Fragrance Group. The signings mark the first for the Accor-Fragrance partnership in the Northern European market, with 17 hotels in Australia and Singapore.

The Municipal Hotel Liverpool – MGallery will be a 189-bedroom boutique hotel opening in 2023, following an extensive conversion of the city’s famed historic landmark, the Grade II listed Municipal Buildings. The project will include a restoration of the heritage building as well as a new extension in bronze-effect glazed cladding to complement the existing façade, which is also undergoing restoration and treatment. The modern yet opulent building will include a pool, gym, spa and treatment rooms, in addition to a restaurant, bar and lounge. The MGallery Hotel Collection features boutique hotels with original designs and unique stories, and this property heralds the collection’s expansion into a new UK city.

Mercure Paignton is a brand new five storey, 161-bedroom hotel joining Mercure’s wide-reaching portfolio located in a prime location on Paignton’s seafront. The property is due to open in Q3 of 2022. Each Mercure hotel is unique and an invitation to discover the location, offering travellers a high-quality stay and immersive local experiences.

Part of Accor’s globally renowned ibis brand family, ibis Styles Paignton will be a 120-room hotel also opening in Q4 2022. The property will also feature a restaurant and enjoys a seafront position, located centrally to the town. ibis Styles properties celebrate creativity and are an invitation to experience unique, playful and surprising designs. Located along the seafront, this hotel will bring the UK portfolio to 26 ibis Styles hotels.

Philip Lassman, Vice President Development, Accor Northern Europe, said: “Following the successful launch of hotels with Fragrance Group in both Australia and Singapore, Accor is delighted to be bringing the partnership to the UK and Northern Europe market with these three new signings. We are particularly excited to bring the MGallery brand to Liverpool in such a preeminent location and unique building.”

“The expansion of our successful partnership demonstrates the growing confidence and active appetite within the market, and we are pleased to see that investors are forging ahead to support the recovery of our industry. We are proud of our continued growth which is enabling us to further develop projects in the UK with great partners who share Accor’s vision and ambition for the hospitality industry.”

The opening of these hotels is a continued mark of faith in the future of the sector as Accor continues to generate job opportunities and invest in local communities across the country.

Martin Rogers representing the Fragrance Group said: “Fragrance were delighted to sign with Accor to operate these three new hotels currently under construction in the UK. This very much cements the relationship between Accor and The Fragrance Group and we look forward to opening these hotels later in 2022 and early 2023. These new hotels are a reflection on the growth of the regional hotel market in the UK.”