Access Hospitality Supporting the Hospitality Industry and FareShare Charity with 2021 Digital Advent Calendar

Access Hospitality launches its Twelve Days of Christmas Advent to spread Christmas cheer to customers, hospitality staff and FareShare

Access Hospitality, a division of the Access Group, is launching its ‘12 Days of Christmas Hospitality’ digital advent calendar to support the industry and give a number of prizes purchased from Access Hospitality’s customers.

Entry is free apart from 10th December when a special prize worth £1000 will be available for one lucky winner – entrants just for that day will be asked to make a minimum donation of £2 to reflect the prize value, with all contributions going to food charity FareShare. Access Hospitality will match the donations received and hopes to match the success of its 2020 campaign when £54,000 was raised for FareShare.

Henry Seddon, managing director of Access Hospitality explained “While we’re all hoping that Christmas and New Year this season will see some return to normal levels of trading, one thing we know for sure is that the people who contribute to the delivery of a great hospitality experience – front or back of house, in head offices, suppliers and other support services – will be working round the clock to overcome staff shortages, supply chain disruption and customer apprehension. We want to say thank you by providing some festive cheer and giving everybody the chance to win some wonderful prizes that Access Hospitality has drawn, and purchased, from its wonderful customers.

“We also recognise that there are many people struggling to put food on their table so want to unite in supporting FareShare which works to tackle food poverty and reduce food waste in the UK.”

The Access Hospitality digital advent calendar* launches on 1st December with everyone in the sector able to enter as many days of the free daily draws as they choose with the calendar available online at access-group.adventcalendaronline.com