, Adhering to GDPR When Assisting NHS Test and Trace

The information can be collected in advance e.g. upon booking, it can also be collected at the point that customers enter the premises or at the point of service.The government advised that this information should ideally be recorded digitally as it is likely to be more secure, but a paper record is also acceptable.

Businesses are also urged to record both the arrival and departure times of customers if possible as it can narrow down the number of people who will need to be contacted by NHS Test and Trace if some- one who recently visited the premises tests positive for COVID-19.

Records of staff, customer and visitors’ information that is kept for the purpose of NHS Test and Trace should be deleted after 21 days. This reflects the 14-incubation period of the virus, as well as an additional 7 days to allow time for testing and tracing.

Once 21 days has elapsed, this information should be securely disposed of or deleted in a way that does not risk unintended access.

HOW CAN A BUSINESS ENSURE THEY ARE ADHERING TO GDPR?

Businesses must bear in mind that the information the government is asking them to collect is personal data and therefore must be handled in accordance with GDPR in order to protect the privacy of staff and cus- tomers.

It is not necessary for a business to seek consent from each individual person before requesting information, but it must be made clear as to why the information is being collected and what the business will do with it. Staff and customers are within their rights to refuse to give the information asked of them, however businesses should encourage people to provide the relevant details. Individuals also have the right to exercise their data protection rights, such as the right of erasure.

Personal data that is collected for the purposes of NHS Test and Trace, which would not otherwise be collected in the usual course of business, must only be used for that reason. Businesses should not use this information for any other purposes, such as marketing. If this is done, the business is in breach of GDPR and could face legal sanctions, as well as litigation from customers who have had their data breached.