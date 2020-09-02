, Getting Small Businesses Back Up and Running Post-Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has hit economies across Europe hard. Here in the UK, the economy shrunk by 20% in April alone and the country is officially in a recession for the first time in 11 years.The sit- uation has been tough, but there is finally a light at the end of the tun- nel and as the government continues to ease restrictions, companies across the region are opening their doors once more.

However, getting businesses back up and running post lockdown isn’t as simple as just rolling up the shutters – there are now strict coron- avirus measures to adhere to.These processes are in place to protect employees and customers but can be frustrating for business owners who want to get back to being fully operational as quickly as possible. Luckily, we live in an ever-increasing digital society and the tools to smooth these processes are at the tip of our fingertips.

SAVING OUR SMES:TECHNOLOGY TO THE RES- CUE

For both the economy and business owners, it’s imperative that small businesses – from hotels to opticians – get back on their feet.The new measures introduced for the hospitality sector such as VAT cuts and the Eat Out To Help Out scheme are a good way to get people spending, however, in order to be resilient, and for organisations in different industries like health and wellness, businesses need to embrace technology in the face of the new normal.

In particular, it’s essential that independent operators and SMEs – who are the backbone of the UK economy but are often resistant to invest in technology – adopt the right tools to help navigate social distancing rules whilst managing an influx of customers. In the past, small businesses have typically found investing in technology daunting, especially as unlike multi-chain and corporate businesses, SMEs do not necessarily have a head office and, therefore, no dedicated team to deal with technology supply and training. But the truth is, digital tools today are easy to use, and onboarding is as simple as watching a video.