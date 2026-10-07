Admiral Taverns Acquires Mountain Pub Company

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Admiral Taverns has acquired community pub operator Mountain Pub Company from specialist investment manager Downing.

Mountain Pub Company, led by Helen Standing, operates 10 wet-led community pubs across the North of England, including The Southport Coaster in Southport and The White Hart in Todmorden.

Following completion of the deal, the Mountain Pub Company portfolio will sit as part of Admiral Taverns’ Proper Pubs division, which is led by Nathan Wall.

Proper Pubs currently operates 245 community pubs across England, Scotland and Wales, with the Mountain Pub Company sites adding to its existing estate.

The acquisition forms part of Admiral Taverns’ wider plans to expand its pub estate across the UK. The group is backed by investment firm Proprium Capital Partners and has continued to invest in its existing pubs, with a focus on supporting operators and licensees in developing sustainable businesses.

Commenting, Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive of Admiral Taverns said: “On behalf of the entire team at Admiral Taverns I am delighted to welcome the Mountain Pub Company to Admiral Taverns. We have long admired the Mountain Pubs business and share the same unwavering passion for supporting community pubs across the country.

The Mountain Pub portfolio will sit as part of our Proper Pubs business, strengthening our footprint of affordable community pubs across the UK, offering everything from a great range of beers, welcoming atmosphere, sport and entertainment, the critical DNA that makes for a great local pub experience.”

Commenting, Helen Standing, CEO of Mountain Pubs said: “Mountain Pub Company launched with The Southport Coaster in November 2022, founded on an ambition to create high-quality, well-invested community pubs, growing to 10 pubs over two years. Mountain’s operating-partner model combines local entrepreneurship with clear operating standards, commercial discipline and central support, allowing each pub to develop its own identity and community offer.

It has been a pleasure to work alongside Downing throughout Mountain’s growth journey. Their support and background of investment in the sector has been instrumental in helping us build a strong and successful pub business. We are pleased that Admiral Tavern’s experienced operator-managed team will continue to invest in and grow Mountain.”