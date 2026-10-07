Butcombe Group Wins Workplace Wellbeing Excellence Honour at LTC Awards

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Butcombe Group has been named the winner of the Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing (operators under 250 sites) award at the Licensed Trade Charity (LTC) Awards 2026, recognising the business’ commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its people. The award was presented at the annual LTC Awards Dinner on 1st October, celebrating organisations leading the way in workplace wellbeing across licensed hospitality.

The award recognises Butcombe Group’s people-first approach to wellbeing, with judges praising a strategy shaped directly by colleague feedback and focused on making mental health support viable, accessible and a part of everyday working life.

Initiatives highlighted by judges included Butcombe’s partnership with The Burnt Chef Project, its dedicated Employee Assistance Programme, a wellbeing hub, its Mental Health First Aiders network, financial wellbeing support and its ‘Returnity Leave’ policy, which helps colleagues navigate significant life events and return to work with the right support.

Cat Moseley, Chief Experience Officer at Butcombe Group, said: “We’re incredibly proud to receive this recognition from LTC. Creating a workplace where our people feel supported and able to thrive has always been a priority for us, and this award reflects our ongoing commitment to the team.

“Our wellbeing approach is centred on listening to our people and continually evolving the support we provide. Whether through mental health resources, wellbeing support tools or policies that help people through important life moments, we’re dedicated to building a culture where people know they’re supported and valued every step of the way.”

The award comes as Butcombe continues its long-standing support of LTC through a range of fundraising initiatives. Most recently, in September 2026 the business partnered with Hawkstone to create Hops & Glory, a limited-edition real English pale ale, raising funds for both LTC and the mental health charity, Shout. Since the launch the collaboration has raised £15,500 for the two charities, helping to support wellbeing initiatives across hospitality, farming and beyond.