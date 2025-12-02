Admiral Taverns Wins ‘Best Recruitment Strategy’ At The 2025 National Innovation In Training Awards

Share Post Share Email

Admiral Taverns has announced that the Group has been awarded the ‘Best Recruitment Strategy’ at the British Institute of Innkeeping’s 2025 National Innovation in Training Awards (NITAs). The Awards took place on Thursday 20th November at Porchester Hall in London.

This year’s NITAs brought over 300 industry professionals together to celebrate those who go the extra mile to champion innovation, training, development, sustainability and wellbeing within their teams to ensure pubs and hospitality venues can sit at the heart of their communities for generations to come.

Ceri Radford, Head of Recruitment, commented: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded ‘Best Recruitment Strategy’ at this year’s NITAs – it truly stands testament to the team’s incredible hard work and our unique people-first approach.

“At Admiral, we are committed to finding great people to run our pubs to ensure that they can continue serving and supporting their communities, so it’s absolutely essential to match the right individual with the right pub and we take great pride in doing just that. Over the years, we have worked really hard to build an industry-leading recruitment process that puts the applicant first and provides an accessible, simple and personalised experience that ensures the best possible outcome for both the individual and Admiral.”

“I am extremely proud of this achievement and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank my fantastic team for everything they do, day in and day out, in making sure we continue to find the very best talent for our community pubs.”