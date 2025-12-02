“Always Open at Christmas” – A New Charity Single from The Hospitality Choir Launched at Midnight on December 1st

Share Post Share Email

A brand-new charity single, Always Open at Christmas, was released at midnight on the 1st December across all major streaming platforms. Written by Chris Fletcher, Founder and CEO of Tech on Toast, and directed by Jeff Black, the track brings together voices from across the hospitality sector with support from brands like Bills, Box Park, Soho House, Coyo Taco and many more, in a heartfelt celebration of the people who keep the industry moving during its busiest season.

All proceeds from the single will go directly to Hospitality Action, supporting hospitality workers and their families who are facing difficult times. Since the start of 2020 Hospitality Action has raised over £5 million pounds, answered more than 38,000 helpline calls and delivered over 11,000 counselling sessions to provide financial assistance and advice for those in extreme poverty or dealing with physical or mental health challenges.

Their Employee Assistance Programme currently protects more than 200,000 employees and their families. Kate Nicholls OBE, Trustee of Hospitality Action & Chair of UK Hospitality said “Always Open at Christmas shines a much needed light on the importance of the hospitality sector, for not only our communities but for our country. Despite rising costs and rising pressure hospitality will not let our nation down. Hospitality Action is busier than ever, and this single will raise vital funds for a very important charity.”

Recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios, the project came together in just eight hours, turning a simple idea into a fully realised anthem for an industry that never stops. Featuring musical arrangements performed by Conor Litten, the single captures the warmth, unity and generosity that define the hospitality community.

Choir singer, Group CEO of Kuvi Hospitality and Co-Founder of Boardwalk, Shereen Ritchie said “What Chris, Jeff and the whole team achieved in eight hours is spectacular.

“This song is so important, not just because it epitomises how hospitality is there to bring joy and people together, but it highlights how we are always there for every human that needs us, all the time. Let’s hope we can have a Christmas miracle and get a Christmas number one hit to support the incredible Hospitality Action and our magical industry!”

Formed especially for this project, The Hospitality Choir brings together a mixture of industry leaders from sales, operations and technology, along with members of the wider supplier community. Many had never met or sung together before the recording day, yet their shared passion created something truly memorable. Fletcher said “The hospitality industry has given me my family, my friends and a career I love. Creating this single was our way of saying thank you and celebrating the people who make this industry what it is. Recording at Abbey Road and seeing a dream become reality in eight hours was unforgettable.”