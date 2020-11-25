Alcohol May Be Restricted At Football Games In Bid To Prevent Covid Spread

Football fans will be allowed in some grounds next month when the current lockdown rest after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined a plan for sporting events to resume after December 2, however alcohol, singing and shouting may be restricted.

The Premier League is set to instigate a strict set of rules upon the return of fans next month, including banning drinking alcohol and keeping food kiosks within grounds closed.

Up to 4,000 ticket holding supporters will be allowed into venues that are in Tier 1 locations, while clubs located in Tier 2 will only be able to let 2,000 in.

clubs located in Tier 3 will be prevented from allowing supporters in.

But other measures could also be put in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The Premier League wrote to football clubs on Saturday (22 November) outlining new regulations that could be put in place in order to maintain social distancing as part of a new code of conduct.

Fans may be asked to stagger their arrival and exit times, and wear a mask or face covering at stadiums. In addition, football clubs have been told to implement contactless payment and entry for ticket-holders where possible. The individual clubs themselves will be able to tailor the rules according to their own requirements.

Responding to the PM’s announcement the Premier League said it “welcomed” the move to allow punters back to football grounds”Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and therefore we welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement today regarding the return of supporters for the first time since March, albeit at small numbers. Our ambition remains to work with Government to increase attendance to more substantial levels.

“Until this can be done, many fans will be unable to attend games and our clubs will continue to operate matches at a financial loss.

“Our priority continues to be the agreement of a roadmap, with DCMS and the Sports Technology and Innovation Group, for pilot events that can help our clubs quickly scale up to larger capacities in line with the Sports Ground Safety Authority’s COVID-secure guidelines and beyond.

“Premier League clubs have a proven track record of achieving high-biosecurity standards and we believe we can play a significant role in the Government’s rapid turnaround testing initiative.

“We look forward to working with Government on their next steps.”