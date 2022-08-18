BBPA Calls for “Summit” with Leadership Candidates to Save Hospitality

Share Tweet Share Email

The BBPA has written to Conservative Party leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to insist they convene a summit with business leaders to save pubs and other hospitality venues from closure should they become Prime Minister.

In the face of rising energy bills, staff shortages and a cost-of-living crisis, the trade association has written to both candidates to call for a roundtable business leaders to be convened ‘at the earliest opportunity’ to ensure there is a plan for tackling the cost of doing business and a long-term strategy in place for hospitality.

The letter comes shortly after leaders from across hospitality and the night-time industries, including the British Beer and Pub Association, called on Government to take immediate action on rising energy bills by introducing an energy cap for small businesses.

Thanking both candidates for the support provided by the Government to the pub and brewing industry throughout the pandemic, the letter highlights how the next few months are likely to be more critical for the industry than periods of closures throughout 2020 and 2021.

Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, Emma McClarkin said:

“Our sector hangs in the balance, rising energy bills are crippling pubs across the country with only one in three turning a profit and that figure only likely to worsen as winter approaches. The situation is dire, what we are experiencing now is arguably worse than the pandemic because we are receiving absolutely no relief on out-of-control energy costs.

“We need urgent action from the Government to save businesses and jobs in communities across the country, but we also need a long-term plan to ensure the health of the hospitality sector so it can continue to support the economic and social fabric of our country.”

Earlier this summer the BBPA wrote to all candidates in the Conservative Leadership contest with a mini manifesto for brewing and pubs, outlining key asks of any new Prime Minister to ensure a thriving industry.

