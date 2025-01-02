Billions Lost and Counting: New Rail Strikes for 2025 Expose Government’s Lack of Control Says NTIA

Share Post Share Email

Passengers on busy rail routes will suffer fresh disruption today, Thursday because of another strike by train managers.

As the UK enters 2025, passengers and businesses are bracing for yet another wave of rail strikes, with Avanti West Coast services cancelled on key routes including Glasgow, North Wales, Blackpool, and Edinburgh. The industrial action, driven by unresolved disputes over pay and fairness, compounds an already estimated £6 billion in lost revenue since the strikes began, crippling the hospitality and night-time economy.

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“It is evident that the Government has lost control of this situation and appears incapable of resolving the ongoing issues. These strikes are devastating businesses already on the brink, causing untold damage to consumer confidence and economic recovery. Without decisive leadership, the fallout will be irreparable.”

“The Government’s inability to resolve this crisis continues to paralyse the UK economy, with passengers and businesses alike paying the price. The hospitality and night-time economy, dependent on reliable rail services, faces another bleak period, with financial and reputational damage mounting.”

“If the Government cannot bring unions and operators to the table for a meaningful resolution, the UK risks deeper economic losses and further erosion of trust in its infrastructure. The time for inaction has passed—leadership is urgently needed.”